Burning Snowman moves to downtown Port Clinton

The third annual Burning Snowman Festival will light up at Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille and Dock’s Beach House on West Lakeshore Drive in downtown Port Clinton. The festival is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2017.

The event features a 25-foot-tall snowman made of chicken wire stuffed with Christmas trees and coated with a Crisco and wax combination. The snowman is set ablaze and attracts thousands of people to the Port Clinton area.

“Our goal has always been to bring business to the area during a slow time in the winter,” festival co-founder Steve Paul said. “We also want to raise money for charity.”

More than 3,000 people attended the festival during its first year. That record was broken last year when 5,000 people showed up in support. More than $12,000 has been raised for charity during the last two years.

Until this year, the festival was hosted by Lagoon Saloon.

“They were a fantastic partner with us, but we outgrew that site,” Paul said.

Organizers expect a larger crowd than in year’s past. They sought a venue that could handle the massive influx of visitors to the area. Paul said Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille and Dock’s Beach House came forward and committed staff to helping with the event.

The new location is found on the north side of the Lakeshore Drive drawbridge, which is set to close in October for a state-sponsored revamp, and won’t reopen until May.

“We’re watching what happens with the bridge,” Paul said. “We have some creative ideas to get people from downtown to the new location. Some are weather-dependent. You’ll see more details on those plans as we get closer to the festival.”

Paul said they briefly considered using Waterworks Park, but ultimately decided against it.

“We love the location, but it poses a lot of problems in terms of power and structures for people to stay warm,” Paul said. “For us to create something from the ground up there would have been financially prohibitive.”

Paul said organizers want to bring more people to the downtown area.

“We’re committed to making sure the downtown does very well,” Paul said. “We’re excited to actually be in the downtown this year.”

