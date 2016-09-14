Vacancy opens up on Huron's library board

The library is taking applications for a position coming open on its board of trustees. Serving on the seven-member board is without compensation. The board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Huron's school board appoints the library board members.

"Library trustees play a very important role keeping our public libraries strong and healthy organizations," said Benjamin Reid, director of the Huron Public Library. "For the right volunteer, sitting on a library board can be a very rewarding experience."

Library board member Peter Landino has decided not to seek a second term. The term for the new board member will begin Jan. 1.

Applications are available at the library's circulation desk and at http://www.huronlibrary.org/announcements/trustee_openings/ and must be turned in by Sept. 30.