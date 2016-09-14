Clyde Fair this weekend

The fair, which is in its 30th year, will start Friday with the queen's contest. The fair runs through Sunday.

In a nod to Clyde's history, fair organizers added a cemetery tour at McPherson Cemetery and a Clyde historical walking tour at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The newly renovated Clyde Museum will showcase its new look to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Local artists will display their work on the museum's lawn during this time.

The Clyde Library will host a Storybook Walk, reading a story to children as they walk down a portion of the bike trail.

Returning is the popular car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Go to clydefair.com to see a full schedule.