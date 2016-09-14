Class on Islam offered to community

That's why the church has launched a new educational series, "Love Your Muslim Neighbor As Yourself," that opens this week and continues for five weeks. The church also has organized a tour of the Islamic Center of Cleveland on Sept. 24.

The class and the tour are all open to anyone who wants to learn more about Islam and go beyond the misconceptions many people have about the religion.

The church will have its 200th anniversary in 2019, and church members have decided they want the church to be a center for peace building in Sandusky, Kure said. The new class on Islam is one of the steps toward making that happen, she said.

Classes start with a session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church, 431 Columbus Ave., and continue at the same time for four more sessions on Thursday night.

Class participants will be watching videos from Living the Questions, an organization that says it offers educational materials for progressive Christians.

The group's founders are Jeff Procter-Murphy and David Felten, two United Methodist pastors.

"After searching in vain for a number of years, it was clear that in order to offer a practical tool for attracting, educating, and equipping thinking Christians, something new would have to be created," the organization's website says.

"Utilizing input from some of our generation's most provocative and thoughtful theological voices, Living the Questions is their effort to help people wrestle with the questions they hear asked in their congregations — questions for which there are no easy answers but which stimulate exciting possibilities for practicing the Christian faith in the 21st century," it says.

Kure said that local residents also are invited to participate in the tour of the Islamic Center of Cleveland, scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24. To join the tour, call the church at 419-625- 8105.

Tour participants are asked to dress conservatively, and women are being encouraged to wear head scarves, Kure said.

People don't have to attend every class, and don't have to go to any of the classes to attend the tour, she said.

"If somebody couldn't come tomorrow night, they are welcome to come to any or all of the other four," she said Wednesday.