Clyde Museum has new look

The museum has been under construction at a project cost of about $375,000 since late November.

“We are very excited,” said Sharon Kinnear, Clyde Heritage League president.

A main reason for the project was the need for space.

“A museum gets crowded,” Kinnear said.

A new addition contains a large meeting room, which the museum needs for staff and trustee meetings.

The museum plans to also hold programs in the space.

Desperately needed in the new space was a basement designed specifically with climate and humidity control to hold collections the museum owns.

A new office was built for the museum curator, as well as a small kitchen for the staff and volunteers.

Bathrooms at the museum are now handicapped accessible.

A sales area where souvenirs will be sold was also added.

The new look for the museum was designed by Daniel Frederick Architects, LLC.

The museum moved into the old Grace Episcopal Church in 1987 when the building was home to Gems Unlimited, owned by Art Fiser.

This is not the first work done on the former church turned museum.

Work had been done in 1994 when the Clyde Heritage League built an annex onto the building.

Work on the new addition began last November.

It was important to the board that all work done complement the look of the church.

“The design fits so nicely with the church. We did not want just another box,” Kinnear said.

The new look became possible with a large donation a year ago from June Rosentheau, the niece of another founder of the league.

Planning on the project began last year when the Clyde Heritage League Board of Trustees came together for a brainstorming session, creating a wish list of what they would like to have. They then meet with Dan Frederick, owner of Daniel Frederick Architects, LLC. The wish list became a list of what most needed to be done with the budget they had.

The meeting room is named in memory of Thaddeus B. Hurd, one of the founders of the Heritage League. Hurd died in 1989

He had a vision of creating the league to create the best museum possible for Clyde. The community has had a museum since the 1930s, but, with no individual space of its own, it was housed in the basement of the library.

Hurd also helped fund the league yearly with the Hurd Trust Fund.