Alexa Brown Memorial Run Saturday

CLYDE —The Alexa Brown Memorial 5K Run/ Walk takes place this Saturday.

Alexa would have graduated this year. She was 11 years old when she died at 4 a.m., Aug. 6, 2009, of cancer.

“Alexa was a little girl who loved life. She loved helping people and animals,” her mother Wendy Brown said.

“She was always wanting to help. If this did not happen to her, she would be in this run helping other kids.”

The first Alexa Brown Memorial 5K Run/Walk took place in 2010.

It has raised about $80,000 so far for CureSearch for Children's Cancer, an organization whose mission is to end children's cancer through research, Brown said. This is the seventh year for the run, and every year more money is raised; the last three years have raised $42,000 of its total contributions.

“The number of kids in the United States who are contracting cancer is going up. If we can do something to help, that is what we are going to do. We are going to get rid of it,” Brown said.

In her visits to various groups and researchers, Brown has been told that money spent in childhood research produces the most beneficial information; it has even assisted in learning about adult cancers.

The race Saturday begins with the kids’ Fun Run starting at 8:15 a.m., and the 5K race kicks off at 8:45 a.m. Runners can still register that day starting at 7 a.m.

So far, about 400 runners are signed up for the 5K, Brown said.

The race is on paved roads through Clyde. The route begins downtown, goes past the high school and back downtown.

A runner has to be fast to win $100 for breaking the course record, which has been broken the last two years in a row.

