logo
Leave Feedback

Next special-needs storytime is Friday

Register • Today at 1:58 PM

FREMONT — Birchard Library’s next Rhythm and Rhyme — a storytime specifically designed for children with special needs — will be 10:30 a.m. Friday in the meeting room of the main library, located at 423 Croghan St., Fremont. 

“The half-hour program will include stories with a lot of visuals, songs and activities,” said Jessica Haught, children’s reference assistant. “Rhythm and Rhyme will focus more on physical activity and gross motor skills, rather than traditional storytime goals of school-preparation skills, such as learning to sit during the story.”

Any child aged 3-7 can attend with a parent or caregiver; the program is targeted for children at the preschool developmental level. Families are welcome.

Registration is required and can be made by calling the children’s desk at 419-334-7101 ext. 209.

Recommended for You