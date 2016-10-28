Next special-needs storytime is Friday

“The half-hour program will include stories with a lot of visuals, songs and activities,” said Jessica Haught, children’s reference assistant. “Rhythm and Rhyme will focus more on physical activity and gross motor skills, rather than traditional storytime goals of school-preparation skills, such as learning to sit during the story.”

Any child aged 3-7 can attend with a parent or caregiver; the program is targeted for children at the preschool developmental level. Families are welcome.

Registration is required and can be made by calling the children’s desk at 419-334-7101 ext. 209.