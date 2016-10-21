Author's novel immerses reader in Las Vegas

The move paid off on Oct. 11, when his publisher, Rare Bird Books, released his second book, "The Investment Club." It's available as a trade paperback and an ebook.

"The Investment Club" tells the story of five people who come together at a Las Vegas casino blackjack table.

The novel is narrated by a blackjack dealer but focuses on five very different people who come together in blackjack games — a retired cop who has lost his wife to cancer and his son to estrangement; a priest who's left the Catholic church; a sportscaster fleeing a scandal; a dwarf entrepreneur and a singer-dancer who's become a stripper and drug addict.

The five develop a friendship and rely upon each other to get past their issues. In a sense, they learn to "invest" in each other.

“I like to take characters and break them down. All people are damaged in their own way. How we’re broken kind of influences us," Cooper said.

The book is "about what we do for each other and how we help each other," said Cooper, who volunteered to help cancer patients in Vegas when he wasn't researching the local scene by living in downtown Vegas and playing blackjack.

Cooper's novel is easy to follow and readers will likely get swept up in the story, but there are extra details to reward readers who pay attention.

The five characters have evocative names that evoke the world of finance but also give insights into the person. Retired cop William Price, for example, pays the price for his stubbornness in a family relationship. Businessman Max Doler has a name that recalls "dollar" — he's a canny businessman — but also "dolor," evoking his sadness when he was raised by foster parents and teased by kids at school.

"I kind of weave a lot of that stuff in there," Cooper said.

Cooper's first novel, "Outside In," came out in 2013 and was set in Put-in-Bay. It won the 2014 International Book Award for Literary Fiction, 2014 USA Best Book Award for Literary Fiction, and a 2015 Bronze IPPY from the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Cooper, 46, born in Sandusky and raised in Port Clinton, graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1988. He was quarterback and captain of the football team and captain of the basketball team. He has lived in Norway and various U.S. cities, including Vegas, but now lives in Cleveland.

Readers who want to meet Cooper and enjoy fashion and food can attend his "Evening of Fiction, Fashion and Food" at Milan (see details accompanying this article).

Cooper, who says he loves Cleveland sports, says he moved to Cleveland from Vegas at just the right time, Thanksgiving 2015.

Cooper says he scheduled the Culinary Vegetable Institute event weeks ago to make sure it would not conflict with a possible World Series game featuring the Indians.

The Indians will win the series after the Dodgers and Cubs finish beating each other up, he predicts.

BOX: MEET THE AUTHOR

WHAT: "An Evening of Fiction, Fashion and Food," featuring author Doug Cooper. Also featuring Steve Krampf, former owner of the acclaimed men's clothing store Beau Brummel New York and founder of the SJK Style, and Executive Chef Jaime Simpson of the Culinary Vegetable Institute. Food, fashion trends, fiction discussion and a signed copy of the new novel.

WHERE: Culinary Vegetable Institute, 12304 Mudbrook Road, Milan.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

COST: Tickets start at $175 per person.

INFORMATION: www.trubelo.com/fiction-fashion-food-cvi.

MORE: For other events and information on obtaining signed copies of the new book, see the author's website at bycooper.com.