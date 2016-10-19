Girl Scouts put up five Little Free Library units

Two Girl Scouts have put up five new Little Free Libraries in the two towns, three in Berlin Heights and two in Milan.

Each of the five locations, connected to the worldwide Little Free Library movement, offers free books to someone looking for something to read. Each is available at all hours, including when the Milan-Berlin Library District buildings are closed.

Girl Scouts Sarah Bursley, 15, Wakeman, and Haylee Bock, 14, Berlin Heights, both members of Girl Scout Troop 385 in Berlin Heights, created the five Little Free Library locations. Both are freshmen at Edison High School, and both took on the project as Silver Award projects.

"We were just brainstorming over at Haylee's house," Bursley said. "We just loved the idea of sharing boxes of books."

The projects also met the criteria for the Silver Award, Bock said.

"It's a project you can sustain. And it's for the community," she said.

Each Little Free Library is painted orange and blue, the colors of the Edison Local Schools.

If you don't live in Berlin Heights or Milan, go to littlefreelibrary.org to find a location near you. Little Free Library locations that have registered can be located on a map.

The girls got support from sponsors and their families. Their moms, Pam Bursley and Michelle Bock, are troop leaders. Their fathers, David Bock and Erick Bursley, are both carpenters by trade.

The girls got help from three Sandusky stores, The Glass Guys, Lowes and Sherwin Williams, from Gordon Lumber in Huron and from Sliman Lumber in Amherst, who gave discounts, and from the the Friends of the Library for the Milan-Berlin Library District. The Friends paid for the cost of the materials, said Jolene K. Buehrer, president of the library board and a member of the Friends.

Both girls are avid readers. Bock likes books with supernatural elements, such as the Twilight vampire novels and the Shadowhunters books. Bursley has read all of the "Lord of the Rings" books and now is working on J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Silmarillion."

Want to Read?

WHAT: New Little Free Library locations in Milan and Berlin Heights.

WHERE: Berlin Heights Fire Department, Edison Middle School and First Congregational United Church of Christ, all in Berlin Township; Edison Elementary School and Milan Athletic Fields, both in Milan.