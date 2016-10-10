Chicago author comes to Port Clinton

Ferry is a relatively new novelist. He came out with his first novel, "Travel Writing," in 2009, and now is promoting his latest novel, "Old Heart," published in June 2015.

A book summary from Ferry explains, " 'Old Heart' is the story of eighty-five year old Tom Johnson as pieced together and told by his granddaughter Nora. As the story opens, Tom has run away from his children who want him to move to a retirement home. We learn that as a GI in World War II, he fell in love with a young Dutch woman named Sarah, but that after the war they were separated by circumstance and misunderstanding. By the time he realized this, he had returned home, married Julia and had a child named Tony born with Down syndrome."

Rather than go into a retirement home, Johnson goes to the Netherlands to find the only woman he ever truly loved.

Ferry comes to fiction writing after a long career as a high school English teacher and travel writer for newspapers in Chicago. He published "Travel Writing" when he was 61.

Asked about that in an email, Ferry says, “My mentor at Ohio U., Walter Tevis who wrote ‘The Hustler’, once said to me, "You haven't much to say but you say it very well." That was when I was twenty-one. It took me to sixty-one to finally have something to say. Slow learner.”

But perhaps the most interesting thing about Ferry is the glowing reviews that have greeted the late-blooming author.

About "Old Heart," Publisher's Weekly wrote, "In this stand-out novel, Ferry (Travel Writing) depicts one man’s post-War War II struggle with love, loss, and personal freedom."

Shelf Awareness said, "It is at once a romance, a meditation on the complications of end-of-life independence and the responsibilities of family, and a lovely personal history. In a slim, unassuming read, Ferry opens intriguing questions and introduces his reader to complex and deeply likable characters. The result is delightfully warm and universally appealing."

The reviews for "Travel Writing" also were flattering.

The two books are quite different. “Travel Writing,” although a novel, has a narrator named “Pete Ferry.”

We asked Ferry which book a new writer should first. “I think to fully appreciate my genius, they should buy both (available on Amazon or at a store near you),” he replied. “Actually, they are very different, so it's hard to say. They are my children and I love them both.”

Ida Rupp has billed Ferry's appearance as an appearance by a "local author."

That's not the whole story— he's lived as an adult in Chicago, grew up in Parkersburg, W.Va., and went to school at Ohio University — but he does have one local connection.

"I think the library did that because I was born in Sandusky, but left there at the age of two never to return," Ferry wrote in response to an email from the Register.

Want to Go?

WHAT: Meet author Peter Ferry, author of the novel "Old Heart." He’s promising “A brief reading, lots of questions on anything (writing, publishing, aging, Ohio....) and books for sale with profits going to the library.”

WHERE: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton.

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.