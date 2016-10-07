Chicago author comes to Port Clinton

Ferry is a relatively new novelist. He came out with his first novel, "Travel Writing," in 2009, and now is promoting his latest novel, "Old Heart," published in June 2015.

A book summary from Ferry explains, " 'Old Heart' is the story of eighty-five year old Tom Johnson as pieced together and told by his granddaughter Nora. As the story opens, Tom has run away from his children who want him to move to a retirement home. We learn that as a GI in World War II, he fell in love with a young Dutch woman named Sarah, but that after the war they were separated by circumstance and misunderstanding. By the time he realized this, he had returned home, married Julia and had a child named Tony born with Down syndrome."

Rather than go into a retirement home, Johnson goes to the Netherlands to find the only woman he ever truly loved.

Ferry comes to fiction writing after a long career as a high school English teacher and travel writer for newspapers in Chicago. He published "Travel Writing" when he was 61.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about Ferry is the glowing reviews that have greeted the late-blooming author.

About "Old Heart," Publisher's Weekly wrote, "In this stand-out novel, Ferry (Travel Writing) depicts one man’s post-War War II struggle with love, loss, and personal freedom."

Shelf Awareness said, "It is at once a romance, a meditation on the complications of end-of-life independence and the responsibilities of family, and a lovely personal history. In a slim, unassuming read, Ferry opens intriguing questions and introduces his reader to complex and deeply likable characters. The result is delightfully warm and universally appealing."

The reviews for "Travel Writing" also were flattering.

Ida Rupp has billed Ferry's appearance as an appearance by a "local author."

That's not the whole story— he's lived as an adult in Chicago, grew up in Parkersburg, W.Va., and went to school at Ohio University — but he does have one local connection.

"I think the library did that because I was born in Sandusky, but left there at the age of two never to return," Ferry wrote in response to an email from the Register.

Ferry didn't respond to our follow-up questions. But there seems to be no question that his appearance provides a chance to meet an interesting writer.

Want to Go?

WHAT: Meet author Peter Ferry, author of the novel "Old Heart." He'll read excerpts from the book.

WHERE: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton.

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.