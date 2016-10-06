National Book Awards finalists announced

Here are the finalists, by category. Scroll down for separate awards, given by others, for mysteries and for science fiction.

FICTION

Chris Bachelder, “The Throwback Special” (W. W. Norton & Company)

Paulette Jiles, “News of the World” (William Morrow/HarperCollinsPublishers)

Karan Mahajan, “The Association of Small Bombs” (Viking Books/Penguin Random House)

Colson Whitehead, “The Underground Railroad” (Doubleday/Penguin Random House)

Jacqueline Woodson, “Another Brooklyn” (Amistad/HarperCollinsPublishers)

NONFICTION

Arlie Russell Hochschild, “Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right” (The New Press)

Ibram X. Kendi, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” (Nation Books)

Viet Thanh Nguyen, “Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War” (Harvard University Press)

Andrés Reséndez, “The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Heather Ann Thompson, “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy” (Pantheon Books/Penguin Random House)

POETRY

Daniel Borzutzky, “The Performance of Becoming Human” (Brooklyn Arts Press)

Rita Dove, “Collected Poems 1974 – 2004” (W. W. Norton & Company)

Peter Gizzi, “Archeophonics” (Wesleyan University Press)

Jay Hopler, “The Abridged History of Rainfall” (McSweeney’s)

Solmaz Sharif, “Look” (Graywolf Press)

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Kate DiCamillo, Raymie Nightingale (Candlewick Press)

John Lewis, Andrew Aydin & Nate Powell (Artist), March: Book Three (Top Shelf Productions / IDW Publishing)

Grace Lin, When the Sea Turned to Silver (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Jason Reynolds, Ghost (Atheneum Books for Young Readers/Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing)

Nicola Yoon, The Sun Is Also a Star (Delacorte Press/Penguin Random House)

If your taste runs more toward mystery novels or science fiction, here are award winners for 2016:

EDGAR AWARD (the best known mystery award)

BEST NOVEL

WINNER:

“Let Me Die in His Footsteps” by Lori Roy (Penguin Random House - Dutton)

FINALISTS:

“The Strangler Vine” by M.J. Carter (Penguin Random House – G.P. Putnam's Sons)

“The Lady From Zagreb” by Philip Kerr (Penguin Random House – A Marian Wood Book)

“Life or Death” by Michael Robotham (Hachette Book Group – Mulholland Books)

“Canary” by Duane Swierczynski (Hachette Book Group – Mulholland Books)

“Night Life” by David C. Taylor (Forge Books)

HUGO AWARD (the most prominent science fiction award)

BEST NOVEL

WINNER

N.K. Jemisin, “The Fifth Season.”

FINALISTS

Naomi Novik, “Uprooted.”

Ann Leckie, “Ancillary Mercy.”

Neal Stephenson, “Seveneves.”

Jim Butcher, “The Cinder Spires: The Aeronaut's Windlass.”