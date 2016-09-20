Expect. Don't Accept.

HURON TWP. — A renowned writer wants to share some of his upbeat stories about raising a daughter with Down syndrome.

Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities workers scheduled Paul Daugherty, a Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist, to speak Saturday at BGSU Firelands.

Daugherty authored “An Uncomplicated Life: A Father’s Memoir of His Exceptional Daughter,” which offers the reader a glimpse into his daughter’s fulfilling life.

For example, despite facing many challenges in life, Daugherty’s daughter, Jillian, went to college, works for her alma mater, Northern Kentucky University, is married and lives in her own house with her husband.

“Jillian’s story is extraordinary,” Daugherty said. “Her story gives a lot of hope to parents that have kids with disabilities, whether it’s intellectual or physical. Everyone needs a chance to define him or herself, and that is all we ever asked is for Jillian to define Jillian.”

Daugherty then spoke about why people should attend his event.

“It will certainly inspire the parents and younger children to do and be better,” Daugherty said. “You should ‘expect’ and not ‘accept.’ Expect your child to grow to fulfill his or her potential and accept nothing less.”

Want to go?

What: Author Paul Daugherty to speak and share insights from his book “An Uncomplicated Life: A Father’s Memoir of His Exceptional Daughter”

Where: The Cedar Point Center at BGSU Firelands, 1 University Drive, Huron

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Cost: The event is free