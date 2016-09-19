Books with Sandusky connection released

Kevin Oswald, 59, Medina, a Sandusky native is promoting his first book, "Bare Bones: A collection of poems 1989-2016."

It's listed as by Indigokro, but Oswald says the pen name isn't a secret.

"I just made up a pen name because I thought it would be nice to have a pen name," he said.

Oswald describes the book as "a mixture of fiction and nonfiction" and said they cover a wide variety of subjects, including mystery, adventure, spirituality, philosophy and romance.

Oswald, a volunteer at Hospice of Medina, lived the first 28 years of his life in Sandusky.

Meanwhile, Valley Enterprises has published "The Cuyahoga Stories," set in northern Ohio and the Bass islands, by Ken Brownlee.

In the sequel to Brownlee's "Valley of the Grey Moon" mystery book, his hero, Dr. Richard F. Fairchild, professor of religions at Fremont College, deals with mysteries in five different stories. In one story, "Fire and Ice," the story takes place at NASA Plum Brook Station, "where KGB and Stasi agents are planning sabotage," according to a press release about the book. Another story, "Sandusky Bay," is connected to the Johnson's Island prison used to hold Confederate prisoners during the Civil War, although the hero winds up looking for Confederate gold sent to the Confederacy on a river in Florida.

Ken Brownlee lives in Atlanta with his wife, Madonna, a church organist, according to a biography on the back of his book. He is a contributing editor for Claims Magazine, where he writes a monthly column, "The Iconoclast."