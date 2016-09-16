Students to compete in Battle of the Books

The free event pits teams from the Bellevue, Huron, Milan-Berlin and Ritter (Vermilion) libraries, along with reigning champions from the Sandusky Public Library, against each other in a double-elimination trivia competition. The last team standing takes home the Battle of the Books championship title.

The teams, made up of students in 4th-8th grades, are given the summer to read and familiarize themselves with eight pre-selected books including “Peak” by Roland Smith, “Heart of a Samurai” by Margi Preus, “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by Robert O’Brien, and others.