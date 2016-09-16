logo
Milan Public Library

Students to compete in Battle of the Books

Register • Today at 1:15 PM

MILAN — Who are the biggest bookworms in the county? Find out Saturday when the Milan Public Library hosts the Erie County Battle of the Books tournament at 1 p.m. in the Milan library community room.

The free event pits teams from the Bellevue, Huron, Milan-Berlin and Ritter (Vermilion) libraries, along with reigning champions from the Sandusky Public Library, against each other in a double-elimination trivia competition. The last team standing takes home the Battle of the Books championship title. 

The teams, made up of students in 4th-8th grades, are given the summer to read and familiarize themselves with eight pre-selected books including “Peak” by Roland Smith, “Heart of a Samurai” by Margi Preus, “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH” by Robert O’Brien, and others.

