Opioid addiction epidemic

This problem affects everybody; everybody is a potential addict and a potential opioid death. Opioid addiction crosses all socioeconomic classes. The worst thing somebody can do is to presume that this tragedy cannot befall their own family.

Education is one of the keys to defeating this problem. To date there have been two community forums held in the county for that purpose, in Genoa and in Oak Harbor. On Nov. 20, a similar forum will be 4-6 p.m. in Danbury Township at the high school auditorium. This forum will feature local law enforcement, pertinent elected officials, and the heartfelt presentations of two recovering addicts, Nate and Erica, whose powerful personal stories of addiction and recovery are eye-opening.

I encourage everyone who can to come out for this community forum. Opioid addiction and overdose and affect everybody, including your own children. Do not presume it cannot. Please get educated on the topic.

Dan Cadigan, MD

Ottawa County Coroner