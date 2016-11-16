School levy should bring results

Very soon, new bricks and mortar should yield a bumper crop of higher achieving SHS graduates. For too long, a majority of local students have miserably failed state standard tests.

But what if students do not bubble upwards from the bottom of the academic cesspool in the coming years?

Then it becomes obvious that those decision makers in school administration wasted our tax money on the wrong educational choices. (Choice “B” more teachers, smaller class size.)

Wouldn’t it be appropriate then to hear a heartfelt apology from Central Office.. and receive a hefty rebate on that supporting tax increase paid by every local homeowner?

Charlie Gibeaut

Sandusky