Sixteen years is long enough

Local taxpayers have once again not approved new money for Perkins Schools since the year 2000.

This is by far the longest funding drought of any school district in our area. We have now failed as a community to pass a much-needed school levy six times in just the past three years alone.

Our district was already in fiscal caution before this latest defeat, and you can be sure fiscal watch/emergency lies just around the corner. The district will now have to cut another million dollars in expenses before the 2017-18 school year. These cuts could include larger class sizes, fewer support services and reductions or eliminations of extracurricular activities. State funding cuts cost Perkins Schools another $650,000.

In stark contrast, the school district on the other side of Perkins Avenue just overwhelmingly passed a bond issue to build two brand new elementary schools, an intermediate school with a Global Education Center, as well as renovations to the high school science labs, planetarium and swimming pool. Their voters were wise enough to seize the opportunity to have the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission pay 64 percent of the total project cost by passing this building levy.

Perkins had a similar opportunity a few years ago to get federal stimulus matching money for the “one campus” plan, but our voters said no to that opportunity as well. Sandusky also offers the Regional Center for Advanced Academic Studies and the Great Lakes Visual and Performing Arts Academy to its student population.

I have heard all of the excuses of the “vote no” faction: Gunner. Chapman. Inside millage. Open enrollment. Struggling local economy. Declining student performance. The list goes on and on.

Superintendent Gunner has been replaced by Superintendent Hausmann. She lives in Perkins and is doing the best she can with limited financial resources. Terry Chapman is gone, and several new board members have been elected by you, the voters. They all agree an operating levy is desperately needed. The inside millage has been moved back.

Open enrollment and the current positive funding it brings into the district may soon disappear, making a bad situation even worse when Sandusky students decide to stay at home in their newly constructed schools.

We can all agree the looming closure of the KBI plan will be another blow to our community. If we want to entice new businesses to relocate here to Perkins, I can assure you having “Vote No” signs in people’s yards and a school district in fiscal watch/emergency will not help. It is hard to improve, let alone maintain student performance in this age of technology on a year 2000 budget. My mother always says, “You get what you pay for.”

Perkins and Sandusky are two school districts heading in opposite directions. The economy is not vastly better on the north side of Perkins Avenue. Sandusky has a similar aging demographic living sometimes on fixed incomes just like Perkins. Somehow they have managed to do what is right for the children of their community, while 3,848 individuals in Perkins voted no once again.

The levies will keep showing up on the ballot. The millage will likely continue to increase as we “kick the can down the road.” I fear that nothing short of eliminating high school athletics (aka football) or the state threatening a merger with Sandusky Schools altogether will at last convince us as a community to vote yes.

Sixteen years is long enough. Just in case, though, I hope they save some space in those new Sandusky school buildings for the Perkins kids. Based on our track record, we may just need it.

Dr. Christopher Parnell

Perkins Township