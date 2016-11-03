Don’t let hate keep you from doing what’s right

When I was having a case with workers in the VA office, he wanted me to tell their boss they were all wrong. I had no problem with them and would not lie for him. He had a plan to get them run out of town, but I wanted no part of it. He sent their boss to see me and I told him I have no problems with his people. As far as I know they are still here.

On a more timely issue, he says he learned more years ago with hardback books than the kids are learning today with computers. If he paid any attention to his grandchildren’s school work, he would realize they are learning way more today than we did. My oldest granddaughter is in the 5th grade. I told her when she was in the 1st grade that she was learning more than we did.

Another complaint that Mr. Negativity has is that he claims Mrs. Hausmann seems to be a clone of Mr. Gunner. It’s funny, one is a female and the other is a male. Did learning from the hardbacks not explain the difference to him?

He also complains people were stealing and burning “Vote No Signs” in the last election. When I was taking a walk during the time of the last election, I notices two signs completely torn of the wires by the wind, two lying along the road and one in the middle of the road. This was all on Campbell Street between Bogart Road and the NASA fence — just a small area of Perkins Township. These were “Vote No,” “Vote Yes,” and a sign for someone running for office. No stealing or burning. Just wind.

When there is a school levy on the ballot, he always has one and, sometimes, two letters in Readers Forum condemning the levy. When he told me about the VA, I could hear the hate coming out of his mouth. I can also hear this same hate when I read his letters about Perkins Schools.

Why does he hate the VA and Perkins Schools so much? I don’t know and I don’t want to ask.

Ted Sturzinger Sr.