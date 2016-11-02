Concerned about neighborhood

There are people that have been in this neighborhood for many years, pay their taxes, work hard and do not deserve the extra insecurities this place puts on their lives. How can you justify helping some when you affect so many others? Do we think that all these people are bad—no. They have had problems there that I won’t go into detail about. We were told if there were problems they would move it to another location, just like they did in Sandusky.

Every city official we talk to, every police officer that we talk to, members of the drug task force, women campaigning for election, say no way would they want this in their neighborhood. I talked to a lady that works for the Erie Ottawa Mental Health Board and asked her if she would want this in her neighborhood. She said no. You cannot ignore the effect of property values for the area.

There is a motel on Gill Road for sale. I don’t believe transportation would be an issue because there is taxi service or OCTA available. We don’t want to live in fear or watch our property values continue to decline.

Burt Johnson

Port Clinton