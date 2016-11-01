Sandusky Schools have earned 'Yes' vote

To attract businesses, jobs and new residents to Sandusky, we must consistently demonstrate our commitment to progress on every front - and send a clear message that Sandusky is committed to a prosperous future. For that to be true, students and families in the region must trust our long term commitment towards providing a first class education.

Sandusky's schools are key to achieving Sandusky's economic and quality of life potential. People left and have avoided Sandusky for three principal reasons: The deteriorated conditions of neighborhoods, crime and perceptions about our schools.

Step by step, over the past two years, new city leaderships have taken aggressive actions to put the City of Sandusky on a path that will allow it to meet its enormous potential. As a result, Sandusky's downtown is experiencing a revival, code enforcement has increased and streets are finally being replaced. Recently the city kicked off a series of neighborhood meetings that will determine how funds will be spent to revitalize six Sandusky neighborhoods. Progress is being made.

That's true for Sandusky schools as well. Dr. Eugene Sanders and the Sandusky board of education have strategically hired staff and reorganized schools to better serve students. They have established programs to inspire, develop and connect students to successful futures. But, outdated buildings no longer support today's teaching methods and technology. School's needs have changed over time, just as family housing needs have changed over time.

We are voting YES for Sandusky's Future. We are voting YES to make education a priority. We are voting YES for Issue 12.

Mark Norman and Sue Daugherty

The House on Third Street