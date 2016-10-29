Darden says vote for Sandusky Schools

As a member of the Sandusky High School graduating class of 1948, I’ve had the opportunity to see Sandusky grow and evolve for almost seven decades. A common denominator throughout my life has been the Sandusky City Schools and its importance to the viability and sustainability of our community. I recently attended a celebration where people across the community focused on my selection as the first African American Ex-Officio mayor of the city of Sandusky. For my wife and myself, it was a moment to reflect on how I got elected and what it meant for our community at that time and now. My selection as Ex-Officio Mayor in 1976 was a function of a number of groups coming together across multiple perspectives in our community. We had support from African Americans, Caucasians, inter-faith groups, young people, senior citizens, labor organizations, and voters from all walk of life.

We were successful over 40 years ago, when I first ran for office, because the community bonded together. It is time for the community to come together and support the Sandusky City Schools on Issue 12. When my son graduated in 1968, we were on the cutting edge of technology with the Frohman Planetarium being only one year old and the high school being only eleven years old. It’s time to build 21st century school buildings in Sandusky. And, with 64% of the cost of the new construction coming from the State of Ohio, it is a good investment for our future. It will cost the homeowner of a $50,000 home exactly $6.62 cents a month. Even in these challenging economic times, this is an investment we must make for our children and grandchildren.

I have devoted my life to the ministry and to community service. I was very proud to sit at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium to watch our own Orlando Pace be honored by this community. In the classrooms of Sandusky City Schools, there are thousands of Orlando Pace’s just waiting for the opportunity to realize their dream. Issue 12 will allow each student to learn and study in 21st century facilities that will help all of our students realize their dreams.

I encourage all citizens to rekindle the spirit we created in 1976 and vote YES on Issue 12, on November 8th because Sandusky Schools deserve community support.

Reverend Thomas Darden

Pastor Emeritus and Former Ex-Officio Mayor

Sandusky, Ohio