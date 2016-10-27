Pass the Perkins levy

Many of the people who are negative voters even went through the Perkins Schools and have children and grandchildren there now. We certainly owe them as good an education as we can give them. A former principal once said, “We are educating our students for jobs that don't even exist yet,” and we surely want them to succeed in those jobs.

Every time the levy fails it costs us more money the next time. Perkins is in Fiscal Caution now, and the need will not go away. Let us put an end to the no votes and pass the levy in November.

Shirley Waldock

Perkins Township