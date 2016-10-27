Don't forget to vote

I recently came across a Pew research study regarding our voting record and was amazed! Regardless of candidate or issues, we do not have the greatest record for exercising one of our most important freedoms— voting. Regardless of candidate or issue —we need to vote.

Some of the figures this study provided: 24 million voter registrations are no longer valid or inaccurate; 1.8 million deceased individuals are still registered to vote; 2.75 million are registered in more than one state; and worst of all, an estimated 51 million eligible voters are not registered to vote.

On election day if you see someone without their little sticker you might remind them to vote.

Richard Long

Huron