Vote for the Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities

As the years go by, they continue to be a resource for helping differently-abled people to be as self-sufficient as possible and a contributor to society. Yes, you are right if you guessed that we are asking you to vote yes on the levy for the Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The board last requested a 3 mill levy in 2003 when they provided services for 350 individuals. In 2015 services were provided for 857 individuals. Issues 14 and 15 are for a 3 mill replacement levy and a new .25 mill levy. With the requested levies approved by the voters and using what seems to be the standard comparison, a home with a taxable value of $100,000 would see an increase of $2.72 per month. So little that can do so much.

On behalf of the differently-abled, we thank you for your consideration and hope you will join us in voting yes for these two important issues.

Ben and Mary Buser

Sandusky