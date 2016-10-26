Vote no on Perkins levy

Moving the inside millage back to the operating budget is commendable. However, the board owes the residents of Perkins a full accounting, in plain language, of all the money received, expenses paid, the remaining balance and all the details of the loan.

The supporters of the tax increase I’m sure are well intended and want the best for their children. But, how high should property taxes be? Is there a formula for setting the maximum tax on a property, or do we simply raise taxes until the tax exceeds the income of that owner and force them into foreclosure? Our taxes now exceed any mortgage payment we ever made and I am sure there are others in the same situation.

In March a 5.8 mill tax increase was turned down. Now the board is asking for a 7.9 mill tax increase, due to a vaguely worded cut in funds. If in March the 5.8 was sufficient, is the additional 2.1 needed? And we must not forget there are other tax supported departments who are asking for increases. The cost of the school levy could be just part of a property tax increase.

I will vote no on the Perkins Schools proposed tax increase. One, because of the increase in mills from March to November. Two, because of the excessive salaries at the top. And three, the taxes on property have to be reconsidered as to how much an owner has to pay. Yearly increases in property taxes can’t continue forever.

William H. Medley

Perkins Township