It is important to vote for Tim Braun

Three important issues to consider:

• The drug situation is out of control in Sandusky County. We need a prosecutor who will prosecute and convict drug offenders and get users the necessary help they need to rehabilitate. Tim Braun will let the bad guys know we mean business and attempt to help our county with the drug problem.

• Sandusky County currently has approximately $4.2 million of uncollected tax funds that should be and need to be collected. These funds could help the county by supplying the money needed for other projects in the county. All residents are responsible for paying their taxes. Tim Braun will actively work to collect these unpaid taxes.

• Sandusky County should not have to pay outside legal counsel for work the prosecutor’s office should be doing. Tim Braun will bring the legal work back in house and save the county approximately $70,000.

Sandusky County needs a change in the prosecutor’s office. Please vote Tim Braun for Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sen. Dave Burke and Rep. Bill Reineke