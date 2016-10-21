Vote for Garrett in 4th District

Thank you, Sandusky Register, for carrying the video of the Jordan-Garrett debate at Monroeville High School.

From watching and listening, I came away with the sense that while both candidates are sincere in what they advocate and work for, Janet Garrett would be a refreshing voice in Congress because she is clearly able to take the long view. At the very beginning she lifts up climate change as one of the two huge issues facing us. The scientific community is practically unanimous in telling us that we are not far from a “tipping point” in global warming, when it will become practically impossible to stop global catastrophe. This touches everything: pipelines, fracking, drilling—everything relating to energy, the world’s largest business. This industry will not give up on billions in profits easily. And we will be told of lost jobs. California’s experience is better: with the toughest environmental regulations and the largest investment in sustainable energy, California has an enviable growth rate. Solar and Wind power are now competitive with fossil fuels, without the drawbacks of global warming, pollution, dollar outflow, and the rest. This is revolutionary and hopeful news. Now our decision makers need to catch up.

Mr. Trump and his followers tell us that this concern is a “hoax”. But nature will play out the laws of physics. This is reality which will not change even though many find it hard to believe. To put it in personal terms: what kind of a world will we leave to coming generations—our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren?

Mr. Jordan’s agenda with the “Freedom Caucus” seems to me to be focused on personal vendettas rather than framing legislation for the good of all, crafted in a bipartisan style. He is a crusader, but we need a legislator.

James Deitz

Amherst