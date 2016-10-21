Vote NO on Perkins levy

As our children have grown up, they have to leave to obtain wages which will support a family. We’ve become a tourist area with bars, restaurants and motels for employment. How can you support a family on minimum wage?

According to Sue Daugherty, Serving our Seniors, by 2020 over 31% of our population will be over 60 years old. How many children will they have in the school system? The deaths far outnumber the births.

Per Marcy Kaptur, U.S. Representative, ½ of all seniors make under $25,000/year, 25% of seniors earn less than $15,000/year and the rest earn less than $10,000/year and officially live below the federal poverty level.

Perkins School Board whines their teachers need a pay raise. They have excellent paying jobs and benefits. The average teacher makes $90,000/year with wages and benefits. How many people in this area are unemployed or under employed and would love to receive their salaries and benefits?

Vote NO for the Perkins school levy.

Mary C. Bakewell

Sandusky