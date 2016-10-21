logo
Firelands Symphony a treasure

Register • Yesterday at 9:00 AM

Firelands Symphony hit a grand slam with its fall opening concert Oct. 8, at the Sandusky State Theatre. The “La Musica d’Italia” concert was well-crafted by conductor Carl Topilow. The evening program immersed us, the audience, in the music and song of Italy. It included such favorites as the Triumphal March from Aida, La donna e’mobile, Anvil Chorus, O Sole Mio and That’s Amore. Italian folk songs and movie themes were included as well. One of my musically knowledgeable friends said, “it was a spectacular evening, the best performance ever for the Firelands Symphony.”

Two exceptional soloists, soprano Sarah Jane McMahon and tenor Ryan MacPherson, along with the Terra State Choral Society, added their talents. I had the good fortune of meeting Ms McMahon at the reception following the concert. She is as impressive in person as on the stage. I would call her the Nightingale of New Orleans for the silky smooth and effortless quality of her singing. Mr. MacPherson gave a compelling and memorable performance as well. 

I went to the concert expecting to hear some good music. What surprised me was how much I was moved by the music I heard. The evening ended with an encore piece, “Time to Say Good Bye” (Con te partiro). This well-known selection brought everyone in the audience to their feet with a standing ovation and sustained applause. 

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra has come a long way since its beginning. I would say that it is now a national cultural treasure. It just doesn’t get any better than this.

Bob Herkner

Sandusky

