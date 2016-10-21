Firelands Symphony a treasure

Two exceptional soloists, soprano Sarah Jane McMahon and tenor Ryan MacPherson, along with the Terra State Choral Society, added their talents. I had the good fortune of meeting Ms McMahon at the reception following the concert. She is as impressive in person as on the stage. I would call her the Nightingale of New Orleans for the silky smooth and effortless quality of her singing. Mr. MacPherson gave a compelling and memorable performance as well.

I went to the concert expecting to hear some good music. What surprised me was how much I was moved by the music I heard. The evening ended with an encore piece, “Time to Say Good Bye” (Con te partiro). This well-known selection brought everyone in the audience to their feet with a standing ovation and sustained applause.

The Firelands Symphony Orchestra has come a long way since its beginning. I would say that it is now a national cultural treasure. It just doesn’t get any better than this.

Bob Herkner

Sandusky