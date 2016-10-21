Do the math - vote yes for Perkins Schools

We need to be sure our community keeps itself on a sound footing. The schools are a major part of that foundation. As Jim Miller indicated in his letter to the editor a couple weeks ago, we must keep ALL aspects of the community on a strong foundation. I feel we owe our community very serious consideration to support the levy this time. I personally feel that we have in place a good school management team that will see the funds are used very efficiently and effectively.

Many ask, “do the schools need more money?” Let’s look at just one factor that has taken place. Approximately 10 years ago the schools received $3.5 million in personal tax revenue each year from local businesses and industry. Our state political leaders decided at that time that the tangible tax should be eliminated and proceeded to do so. Our schools have lost that $3.5 million tangible tax revenue each year.

During this 10-year span, our political leaders decided to institute a new Commercial Activity Tax (CAT) to replace the tangible tax, and assist the state in using the CAT taxes to help offset the school district’s losses in tangible tax revenue. That process is complete. Our schools no longer collect any personal tangible taxes nor do they receive any phase out funds. However, the state is still collecting the CAT and using that revenue for expenses of the state of Ohio, not for the schools as originally intended.

Because of this dilemma, the schools need additional revenue. For most tax payers, their school portion of their tax bill has not increased in at least 10 years. I am asking each of us to seriously consider our school district’s revenue needs and to vote in support of the new additional levy on Nov. 8. It has been 16 years since any new/additional revenue has been voted for the Perkins Schools.

Ralph Roshong

Perkins