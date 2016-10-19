Make the right choice to save our country

The lifetime appointments of our Supreme Court judges, of which there could be several, we know for one at this time.

Jobs are desperately needed for all young adults and the experienced workers. All this unemployment is not good for our country. There had been eight years of stagnation.

More close vetting of all immigrants and persons entering all borders of the United States. Close the borders until the ICES has a good handle on its job.

Our military must be rebuilt to be the best in the world. Taking care of our veterans and the military — thank you to all.

In the early 1900s Ellis Island was the stay for those who wanted to enter and were vetted there, as many of our relatives were. Open borders are not good. Diseases that we thought were extinct are yet active in other parts of the world and the diseased are coming here. That comes with children and families breaching the borders.

The presidential Democratic nominees now giving their speeches — listen and think about their words. They assault our religion, our guns and freedom of speech and common sense. The Democrats dictate to all of us like they know what’s best. We’ve had eight years of it. We have and will have no choice of our lives if we do not make the right Choice.

Wake up, voters. Our country will not be great. This country is in big trouble and as a voter we must make the right choice to save our beloved United States of America. A conservative voter for 59 years, yes, there is a very proud elephant in the house, and I’ll vote my party in 2016.

Ms. C.A. Williams

Castalia