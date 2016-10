The reason they closed the old schools in my opinion, is that they were not good enough. Now they want property owners to pay millions of dollars for new schools with pools in them.

I am 80 years old, and I am sick and tired of having the schools need more money. Academically you are in last place in Erie County and in the bottom 10 percent in the state.

The only thing this school system does is raise administrative salaries. Vote NO.

Paul Wichman

Sandusky.