Vote for Issue 12 for Sandusky Schools

The new facilities part of project will provide funding for:

• three new facilities, one each for (a) Pre-K and kindergarten students at the Hancock Street site, (b) grades 1 and 2 students at the Ontario Street site and (c) grades 3 through 6 students adjacent to Sandusky High School; and

• removal of the Ontario and Hancock buildings and possible utilization of the Jackson and Osborne buildings.

The new facilities are estimated to cost $55 million. It is estimated that Issue 12 will provide 36 percent ($19.8 million) toward the cost of the new facilities and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission will provide the remaining $35 million (64 percent).

The Nov. 8 approval of Issue 12 will also provide approximately $15.5 million for locally funded Initiatives which will include such items as: (1) class rooms for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) educational initiatives and two basketball courts for the new 3-6 grades building, (2) upgrading of SHS rooms 300 & 301 and the SHS auditorium, (3) five pre-school classrooms and (4) contingencies for current upgrades and soft construction costs.

The local share (36 percent) of the new facilities ($19.8 million) plus the cost of the locally funded initiatives ($15.5 million) is the amount the approval of Issue 12 will raise for the district. The millage required to raise $35.3 million is 4.54 mills. This will cost the homeowner $13.24 a month for each $100,000 in value of a home in Sandusky.

My wife, Mary, a former Sandusky High School teacher, and I have been privileged to have our five children (one of whom is Martha S. Murray, a Sandusky City Schools board member) and all six of our Sandusky grandchildren receive the benefit of Blue Streak educations.

We urge Sandusky voters to vote “yes” on Issue 12 Nov. 8.

Mel Stauffer

Sandusky