Stop the negativity

Then why the talk of collapse, revolution or leaving the country? Where is our sense of compromise? Where is the thought that we each have ideas and the freedom to express them without destroying one another? If things don’t go “our way” we shut down the government?

We are all Americans in the greatest nation in the world.

I am for Hillary Clinton because of her years of devotion to this country. She has made mistakes, but who hasn’t? If you are doing things, and she’s a doer, you are bound to make them and not please everyone. Her ideas of taxing the rich makes sense. Why should Warren Buffet pay less than his secretary percentage-wise?

Social Security needs to be saved. And Hillary had global plans for stopping ISIS because it is a global problem. NATO and countries including the Muslims who are in the midst of the conflicts all need to be included.

When the opposition speaks of America First, he sounds like Hitler. Get rid of those who are different? Lady Liberty says “Give me your tired, your poor.”

And our Christian roots call for us to care for others, which makes us great in God’s eyes.

Nancy Abbott

Huron