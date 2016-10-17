Sitterly cares; Kasper fails

My name is Rosalie Gottwald. I am the mother of a man who was murdered in Huron County over 13 years ago. His murderer has never been prosecuted. For 13 years I have asked for the investigation and prosecution of my son’s killer and for several years I have been stonewalled by the Huron County Prosecutor’s office. I have never felt that my son had an advocate in Davia Kasper.

I have worked with state investigators who have been helpful and have shown an interest in the case. The state has indicated that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office would be willing to take up the case. Unfortunately Davia Kasper did not submit the necessary request and despite repeated requests has not done so to date.

Several months ago I reached out to James Sitterly for help. He was willing to take the time to discuss my son’s case. In our discussions I learned that Mr. Sitterly is familiar with our case as well as other unresolved murders in the area. I genuinely believe that James Sitterly cares about families like mine and that he would be willing to work on our behalves in a way that the current prosecutor is not.

Please vote for James Sitterly

Thank You

Rosalie Gottwald

Milan, Ohio