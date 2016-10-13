Former student: Dunlap was the best teacher I've ever had

He was everything a good teacher should be and did his job beyond what was necessary. I have never had a teacher care so much about my well-being and my future. Mr. Dunlap pushed me to be the best possible version of myself. He never doubted any of his students, and he encouraged us to see the full potential in ourselves no matter the background. I could go on and on about how I aspire to be half the person he is today.

I remember the first week of class with him, he taught us the core values of being in the criminal justice field. For example, leadership, professionalism, hard work and being team-oriented are a few of them. He is a walking example of these values. He is also selfless, caring, knowledgeable and has a huge heart.

I never thought someone could have such an impact on my life. I am a senior in college now and would not be here if it were not for him. Every time I doubted myself he was there to tell me I could do it, and every time I gave up he reminded me why I started.

I never knew how to thank Mr. Dunlap because he probably thought he was just doing his job. Little did he know he was inspiring not only myself but the whole public safety academy at EHOVE. I know I speak for more than just myself when I say Tom Dunlap was the best teacher I have ever had and thank you for everything you did for us and everything you taught us.

He was more than a teacher, he was a friend.

Allie Martinez

EHOVE - criminal justice Class of 2013