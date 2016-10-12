Chose wisely

Some Americans see in politics little more than power struggles; others yearn for the egalitarian ideal through participatory government and representative democracy. But since individual votes cannot be weighed—they are only counted—the wise and the otherwise having one vote.

The forthcoming election will be especially important for our troubled land. In it, the common good of the general population must transcend alike rigid partisan interest and narrow social concerns.

William Dauenhauer,

Willowick, Ohio