Dirty politics in Milan

It’s a narrow country road where semi trucks can’t pass under from its entrance off Mason Road. A property whose only entrance can be on Kelley Road and whose infrastructure does not yet support a rezoning move, services that would have to be upgraded by Milan/Erie County tax dollars. Yes, the trustees had a vote from the zoning board of Milan right in front of them to turn down the request after a long drawn out process between the residents of Kelley Road and the farm’s owner Steven Rockwell —who happens to be the mayor of Milan and long-time trustee himself.

Instead, they all swiftly supported the rezoning, without one bit of support for the concerns brought up in the prior zoning board meetings. If you were at this meeting, it was evident the outcome was predetermined.

Also, in the same meeting, the trustees upheld a recommendation by the zoning board to rezone 530 acres for research and development north of NASA off US 250, where only businesses exist. So, there was no need for the Kelley Road property to be rezoned.

The primary access to the Kelley Road rezoning is a high-accident area that could easily push traffic into US 250 and block McDonald’s and Kelley road access, especially when EHOVE students come through the area. This is a huge safety issue for kids.

What were Milan Township trustees thinking? They forgot the meaning of “trust” in trustees.

Tony Lombardi,

Milan