Tim Braun has what it takes to be prosecutor

Number one would be integrity and a passion to serve the public in a way to offer value for the public’s tax dollar. We would expect that they would steward our tax dollars as they would their own in a responsible manner. Since we are taxed for services, why would we be also paying for the same services from an outside source? Paying for the same service twice is not economically rational or adding value for our tax dollar.

Secondly, we feel justice should be the prime motivation to serve and protect the public from dangerous offenders.

Thirdly, we would expect that if you met the first expectations with integrity that the public’s needs would be your objective and that you should convey a confidence and trustworthiness to be beyond reproach, and that your goals and expectations would be “TO SERVE THE PUBLIC.”

Remember how important your vote is even at lower governmental levels, because so many go on to a life of public service; not only do they have to share your high values but maintain that trust throughout their career.

I love my community, my county and my country. I pray for restoration of trust and direction.

We need to refocus on strong ethics and leadership we can respect. We personally endorse Tim Braun as the next prosecutor. Vote for Leadership, Integrity and Justice in Sandusky County on Nov. 8.

Steve & Jeanie Buckingham