Dunlap will bring integrity, fiscal responsibility to Ohio House

Tom Dunlap was one of Daniel’s instructors. But I have to tell you, Mr. Dunlap was not just an instructor — not to the students and definitely not to the parents. Mr. Dunlap was always a moral compass to his students, and my son Daniel was no different. Mr. Dunlap had my back as a parent; he kept me in the loop as to what was going on both personally as well as academically. Age 16-18 is really a rough time for boys; I can honestly tell you I am so thankful for Mr. Dunlap. Daniel navigated through high school and has graduated as a nurse. He decided not to become an officer; he was just too compassionate, which normally is a wonderful thing, but Daniel would always get killed in their mock police scenarios.

A few years after Daniel graduated, I was employed by EHOVE. Mr. Dunlap and I talked often and I was always very impressed with his fiscal maturity. We both enjoyed a mutual financial guru, talking about how his advice had helped in our own households.

I am not one that votes a straight ticket. I want the best person suited for the job. I do my homework.

Tom Dunlap is one I would cast my vote for, Ohio’s House of Representatives for District 57 would be more than thrilled. He will bring integrity, fiscal balancing as well as budgeting, and it would not surprise me if Tom Dunlap would find surplus for a rainy day. He has been more than a miracle worker while serving as Huron County Commissioner.

I look forward to watching him go.

Sandy Eskins