Bellevue mayor endorses Dunlap

As mayor, I would like to recognize Commissioner Dunlap as one of Ohio’s outstanding county commissioners, leading Huron County into fiscal stability during his first term in office. During Commissioner Dunlap’s term the carryover balance in Huron County went from around a million carryover to a balance of $3.67 million and a $17 million budget. Huron County spent $1.7 million less in 2015 than it brought in. Commissioner Dunlap’s financial experience is just what we need in Columbus.

Commissioner Dunlap’s knowledge of law enforcement is overwhelming as he served 18 years as a full-time sheriff, deputy sheriff and three years as a City of Bellevue police officer and seven years as a part-time police officer. Dunlap has received numerous awards, citations and special recognition during his 25 years as a law enforcement officer.

Commissioner Dunlap also owned and operated the North Coast Family Fitness Center in the City of Bellevue back in the 1990s.

As mayor I know Commissioner Dunlap brings a wealth of knowledge in the education field from his 20 years as the law enforcement instructor at EHOVE Career Center. During his tenure there he worked with hundreds of youth instructing them on criminal justice techniques and career opportunities. Commissioner Dunlap has been recognized with numerous awards and recognition during his teaching career.

Education and law enforcement experience are not Dunlap’s only area of experience as he grew up on a local farm in Huron County. Showing horses and working on the family farm are also part of his vast knowledge base.

It is easy to see looking at Dunlap’s background why his platform is that of “Agriculture, Education and Public Safety.” Not only are these areas of his expertise but he has excelled at them, as indicated by the recognitions he has received.

Kevin Strecker

Mayor, City of Bellevue