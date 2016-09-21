Lifelong Republican, but I’m voting for Hillary this election

My parents used to say, “always Republican.” And I agreed. I grew up in a family where we put our heads down, worked hard, and provided for one another. The GOP stood for us: strong family values, Second-Amendment rights, and a path to opportunity for everyone who works for it. But this year, for the first time, I don’t feel I can take my parents’ advice. Over the past 10 years, I’ve endured some real hardship — like many others have around the country — and I need a president who will help create jobs for people like me, not one who just wants to make more money for himself. Throughout my life, I have believed that politicians should, and for the most part do, look out for the people they represent. But from what I’ve seen during this campaign I can say without a doubt that Trump looks out for himself, while Hillary is looking out for working Americans. For me, personally, I need a president that recognizes and works to change the struggles I am facing each and every day. In 2006, I was doing well. I had just moved to Ohio and bought a house in Toledo. But then the unthinkable happened. After 20 years as a registered nurse, I found myself unemployed due to changes in leadership. To keep up with the house payments I took part-time jobs, but struggled to find steady work. I went on unemployment while I looked for a new job, but with decades of experience under my belt, I couldn’t secure many interviews. It didn’t seem right that given my experience, I wasn’t able to get back into the workforce. After time goes by and nothing turns up, you just start losing hope. This past May, I lost my house because I couldn’t keep up with the payments. Even after I applied for low-income housing in Toledo, I found that the rent was too high for me to afford. There was a time when $500 a month wasn’t a big deal for me—but now, I’d have to make the choice between paying my rent, buying groceries or picking up my medications for the month. As difficult as my current situation may be, I know I am not alone. So many Americans are struggling to keep their houses, pay their bills and feed their families, all while looking for work that doesn’t exist. I’ve voted Republican all my life — but when I listen to Trump put down people who are struggling to get by, proposing ideas that will only benefit rich people like him and his friends, I can’t stomach it. Over and over again, Hillary Clinton has made it clear to me that she cares about everyday Americans. But what really made an impression on me is that she has a plan —that she is committed to passing within her first 100 days in office — focused on investing in our country as a way to create jobs and raise wages. A leader with a plan is what this country needs. When Trump says “you have to be wealthy in order to be great,” it’s an insult to every American who is filling out hundreds of job applications, heading out to dozens of interviews, and putting their everything into finding a job. When Trump rooted for the housing crisis because he could “make a lot of money,” it’s offensive to every American who lost their home when the market crashed. A real leader will create well-paying jobs for everyday Americans — not insult us when we hit a rough patch. Like I said, I used to firmly agree with my parents and vote “always Republican”—but everything Trump has said in this election is scaring me. I can’t understand what the GOP was thinking or why it is supporting him. At this point, Republican or Democrat doesn’t matter. I need to see the best person become president — someone who will create jobs for working Americans when they are in the White House. Hillary Clinton is the obvious choice.