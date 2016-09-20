Why not one school instead of two

This certainly would reduce bus routes and traffic and make it easier for parents to drop off and pick up their children at one location.

Why change schools every two or three years? I am in favor of all the children in the family at one school because siblings can keep an eye on each other and give younger ones more confidence. I think it would also cut down on bullying.

It would be easier for parents and teachers to schedule conferences if all the kids were in the same building.

I may be wrong, but if teachers get to know kids from the time there are in kindergarten, they would have a better idea of the strengths and weaknesses of each student and would work together for the welfare of each one.

I have great-grandchildren in the Sandusky Public School system and I want them to get the best possible education. On the other hand, I am on a fixed income and am concerned about the cost of this project, which I will take into account when I vote in November.

Norma McFadden

Sandusky