In the best interest of the taxpayer

It seems that there is a good possibility that legislation will be passed by emergency legislation Monday, Sept. 12, for moving City Hall to renovated buildings downtown. With the need to use emergency legislation, this indicates the commission feels the plan would not be acceptable to the majority of the taxpayers. As was presented, the complete plan is for either moving, renovating or building the Justice Center and City Hall.

A large part of the reason for moving/renovating the current city building is to renovate or build a much needed, bigger Justice Center. It was stated there is no specific location for a new Justice Center, so I must think the plan is not complete. The commission is making a decision on behalf of the taxpayers using our tax dollars in millions, but they don’t know for certain what the completed plan is.

I would suggest to the City Commission that the better idea would have been to present the suggestions for the complete plan, and put it on the ballot for the people to vote where their millions of tax dollars would best be used. The majority of voters may not agree with me that this is definitely not in the best interest of the taxpayers.

By using emergency legislation, it is my understanding that it will cement the rehabilitation and move of City Hall to downtown. One of my pressing concerns is of the precedent of rehabilitating privately owned property with taxpayer money. Will the taxpayer have to pay, in some way, for the renovation of other empty, rundown, privately owned buildings in town?

Mary Buser

Sandusky