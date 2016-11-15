Tracey Hiss wins lawsuit against Perkins Schools

A judgement entry states the school board’s decision to fire Hiss “is not supported by substantial, credible evidence” and the board “failed to meet its statutory burden of proving good and just cause.”

On March 11, 2015, all five Perkins Schools’ board members voted to fire Hiss, who had been employed in the district since 1992. Her firing came less than two weeks after the Ohio Department of Education released a report recommending the move. Until that point, Hiss had been suspended without pay.

For several years, Hiss allegedly doled out prescription-strength pain relief patches, and possibly other medications, to a handful of Perkins High School athletes.

The allegations first became public in 2013.

The district’s attorney plans to appeal the decision, according to a court entry filed by the district’s attorney Tuesday.

