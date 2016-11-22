Overmyer hearing set to start

*

Posted 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016

Overmyer in court today

Sandusky County Sheriff could plead out. He could balk at plea deal.

FREMONT — No one knows what will happen when Sheriff Kyle Overmyer faces visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove. If there is a plea change as previously indicated, history provides us a glimpse of what could happen.

In February 2015, suspended Athens County Sheriff Pat Kelly was led away in handcuffs after being found guilty of 18 crimes, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Cosgrove then revoked his bond to ensure he could not flee and set his sentencing for March 20.

Kelly, in addition to the engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, was convicted of 12 theft-in-office charges, three theft charges, perjury and failure to keep a cashbook. He was acquitted by a jury of money laundering, tampering with evidence and tampering with records and of the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty.

Cosgrove sentenced him March 21, 2015, to seven years in prison. She rebuked him for misspending public money that Athens County needed and for not showing remorse, according to news articles in the Columbus Dispatch.

Sheriff Kyle Overmyer faces a 43-count indictment, 38 of which are felonies.

Will he plead guilty? To what charges? We could find out today.

Most of the charges are drug related, from stealing from drug drop-off boxes to obtaining Percocet and hydrocodone by deceiving doctors. Overmyer is also charged with falsifying financial records and theft-in-office.

During a hearing in October, Cosgrove revoked Overmyer's bond and took him to task for disregarding her orders to not purchase any weapons. He purchased a crossbow, saying it was a gift for his 13-year-old son's birthday.

She chastised Overmyer for forcing the judge to file court documents under seal. This measure was needed to prevent information being leaked to Overmyer before attorneys received the information.

He denied the charges until recently when it was announced he was scheduled for a plea change hearing. That date was pushed back twice and was tagged as a pre-trial hearing that appears to now be moving ahead at 11 a.m. today.