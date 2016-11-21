Sandusky man in jail after threatening family members

Zarkee J. Hall, 27, is being held at the Erie County jail on charges of aggravated menacing and threat of domestic violence. He reportedly threatened two people who live with him, his mother and a man who lives at the residence, sometime early Sunday morning.

A Sandusky Police Department report indicates the two people Hall allegedly threatened told police that Hall had been drinking when he made the comments. Hall reportedly said that he would shoot or stab both of them if he had a gun or knife.

Police stood by as both people gathered their things from the residence. While Hall’s mother did not wish to press charges, according to the report, officers filed them based on the nature of the threat.

The report indicates that Hall has a previous domestic violence conviction.