Huron man charged following argument with teenage lifeguards

Lucas A. Greenawald, 37, of Huron, faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct change after allegedly picking a fight with a trio of teenage lifeguards. The boys told Perkins Township police that Greenawald approached them, cussing and shouting that they were disrespectful, while they were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Greenawald told police he approached the lifeguards because they were using inappropriate language, loudly, in front of Greenawald and his three young children.

At least two other people in the area similarly described the argument, according to a Perkins Township Police Department report. These witnesses said the lifeguards and Greenawald were yelling at each other.

Greenawald was drinking at the time, according to the report. A Maui Sands employee told police that he had been staying at the resort and water park with his family over the weekend.

While the original call to police had warned of a physical fight in the parking lot, the report indicates that no one described physical blows between Greenawald and the lifeguards.