Sandusky man faces felony after allegedly pushing his way into home

The incident happened at the home of an 80-year-old woman, according to a Sandusky Police Department report. The woman’s grandchildren, a man and a woman, were staying there to take care of her. They told police they thought Joseph Sidoti, 51, was worried they were taking advantage of her.

The granddaughter told police that they didn’t answer the door when Sidoti knocked, but that her grandmother called him over to a window to ask what he wanted. Upon hearing that Sidoti wanted a box of macaroni, according to the report, she asked her granddaughter to find one and give it to him.

When the woman opened the door to do so, according to the report, Sidoti forced his way inside and punched the grandson twice.

The grandmother told police that Sidoti is not normally permitted to walk into the residence, according to the report.

In addition to aggravated burglary, Sidoti faces a misdemeanor assault charge. He remained in custody at the Erie County jail as of Monday afternoon.